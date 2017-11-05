Angelina Jolie Looks Super Skinny in Vampy Black Mini Dress – See The Photos

Angelina Jolie
was super-vampy in Hollywood this weekend. The mother of six also looked very thin as she donned a back mini-dress. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images.
The 41-year-old 'Maleficent' star turned on the style with her black mini dress and ankle booties for Deadline Hollywood's seventh annual The Contenders event in West Hollywood on Saturday.
Jolie wore her hair back in a ponytail with large sunglasses and lashings of make-up to complete her vampy look.
Jolie has been single since legally separating from third husband Brad Pitt a year ago after two years of marriage and three biological children - Shiloh, 11; and twins Vivienne & Knox, 9.
Jolie was joined at the event by Mary J. Blige – who is still divorcing ex-manager, Martin 'Kendu' Isaacs, after 13 years of marriage.
The actress is staying busy by promoting her new movie 'First They Killed My Father' amid reports she has been spend time with Brad Pitt
and their kids.
