Angelina Jolie Looks Super Skinny in Vampy Black Mini Dress – See The Photos

Angelina Jolie was super-vampy in Hollywood this weekend. The mother of six also looked very thin as she donned a back mini-dress. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images.

The 41-year-old 'Maleficent' star turned on the style with her black mini dress and ankle booties for Deadline Hollywood's seventh annual The Contenders event in West Hollywood on Saturday.

Jolie wore her hair back in a ponytail with large sunglasses and lashings of make-up to complete her vampy look.

Harvey Weinstein recently. She looked to be in good spirits as she entered the awards chatting with fans and posing for photographs after talking about shamed recently.

Jolie has been single since legally separating from third husband Brad Pitt a year ago after two years of marriage and three biological children - Shiloh, 11; and twins Vivienne & Knox, 9.