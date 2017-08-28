Angie & Brad’s Kids Fly Solo In LA As Actors’ Bitter Custody Battle Implodes thumbnail

Angie & Brad's Kids Fly Solo In LA As Actors' Bitter Custody Battle Implodes

9-year-old Vivienne boards a private jet, days after horrific head injury.

Angie & Brad’s Kids Fly Solo In LA As Actors’ Bitter Custody Battle Implodes
Amid her explosive custody battle with estranged husband Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie has let her kids fly solo, RadarOnline.com has learned. In recent photos, the A-lister's kids are seen going their separate ways around LA, only cared for by their individual "mannys." As Radar exclusively reported, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt recently got injured while under the care of one of Angelina's bodyguards. Doting dad Pitt was not at all happy, and claimed that while Angelina spends her days fighting childhood hunger and poverty in Africa and around the world, her incessant traveling has put their own six kids at risk. After the couple's shocking split in 2016, Angelina spouted allegations that Brad was a violent father and raging alcoholic. "Angie was determined that she would destroy Brad by branding him as an abusive father, but that strategy completely blew up in her face," said a source. "She battered brad's reputation as a dad, and now that he sees his kids may actually be at risk in her care, he's ready to fight back with a vengeance!"
Angelina was spotted with Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, out on the town before the 11-year-old and Vivienne, 9, boarded a private jet without their famous mom.
As Radar revealed, recent photos were recently leaked of Vivienne sporting a head injury. A source close to her dad, 53, said: "Brad was livid when he saw these photos. He's convinced the kids aren't being taken care of properly by Angie."
In a recent outing, Vivienne and Shiloh were seen walking around solo with a pair of friends. They drank iced tea and laughed it up near an outdoor restaurant.
Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt was seen bodyguard-free on the streets of LA. The 13-year-old looked casual as he met up with friends. As Radar reported, a source close to Brad claimed that the actor is livid that Angelina keeps dragging their children on her work trips to far-away destinations. While he has offered to move in order to be closer to them, she has not been cooperative. She even fled the country with her kids on Father's Day!
Said a source: "Brad was devastated. Angie allowed him to spend just two hours with the kids the day before."
While the actor has not been photographed with his kids since his split from Angelina, she was been spotted on various outing with them all over California.
What do you think of the children's latest outing? Do you think they are safe under their mother's care? Sound off in the comments below.

