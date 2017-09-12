Skeletal Angelina Drags Kids To Canada Amid Brutal Custody Battle With Brad

Angelina Jolie, 42, A pale and frail-looking, 42, was pictured smiling as if nothing were wrong on the First They Killed My Father premiere with her children, RadarOnline.com has learned. The family looked elegant as they posed for the cameras on the red carpet. The mother of six, who is trapped in a bitter custody battle with ex Brad Pitt, 53, dragged her kids all the way to Toronto, Canada, amid the brutal family drama.

The scary-skinny actress drowned under her loose black dress while in front of the cameras. She has been worrying fans with her sickly looks, since she announced she's been dealing with various serious health ailments

As Radar readers know, sources close to Pitt recently spoke out saying that he would be hitting Jolie with all that he has in order to regain custody of his beloved children.

Vivienne, 9, Recently,, 9, was spotted with a scar on her forehead from an injury that occurred under Jolie's watch. Ever since, Pitt has claimed that his children are not safe with the actress and that her constant traveling has put them in harm.

While Jolie has tried everything – from trying to bash Pitt for being a bad father, to making nice with her own estranged dad and becoming best friends with Pitt's family – her plan to get full custody of her children has not yet worked. And sources say, there is no way Pitt will let it happen.

"Angie was determined that she would destroy Brad by branding him as an abusive father, but that strategy completely blew up in her face," said an insider.