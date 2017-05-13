1 of 9

Angelina Jolie has turned to her formerly estranged father Jon Voight after her nasty split from husband Brad Pitt . On Wednesday, the star had dinner with her Midnight Cowboy actor father and four of her six children. Click through Radar's gallery for more on the unexpected father/daughter outing.

Jolie and Voight were spotted leaving a sushi restaurant in Beverly Hills with four of her kids—Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, and twins Vivienne, and Knox, 8. The May 10 dinner showed Jolie is leaning on Voight, from whom she was previously estranged.

According to PEOPLE, Jolie, her 78-year-old dad and the children had a cozy time together at the sushi house. "The kids had gifts for their granddad. Angie hugged her dad. They were all very happy. They sat at a table inside for about two hours," a source told the publication.

After Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt last year, Voight told Inside Edition, "It's very sad. Something very serious must have happened for Angie to make a decision like this."

Jolie has requested sole physical custody of her six children with Pitt. She has also asked that Pitt be given visitation rights. Meanwhile, it looks like she's getting closer to Voight. They had been estranged for years before Jolie reconciled with her dad in 2010.

Ironically, Pitt was reportedly the one who convinced Jolie to speak with her father again. She allegedly was angry with Voight over her parents' divorce years earlier and him speaking to the media about her. This Sunday's Mother's Day will be poignant for Jolie, as her mother Marcheline Bertrand died in 2007. But she can celebrate being the mother of six herself.

Voight has said he's been staying in close touch with Jolie and his grandchildren. He was "concerned" for the kids after her Pitt breakup, as Radar has reported