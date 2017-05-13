1 of 9
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Angelina Jolie has turned to her formerly estranged father Jon Voight after her nasty split from husband Brad Pitt. On Wednesday, the star had dinner with her Midnight Cowboy actor father and four of her six children. Click through Radar's gallery for more on the unexpected father/daughter outing.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
The Tomb Raider actress, 41, and Pitt, 53, filed for divorce in September. Before coming to an agreement to handle the split more privately, Jolie filed for divorce amid claims Pitt had verbally or otherwise abused their children. After an investigation by the FBI and the and the LADCFS, Pitt was cleared of all allegations.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
According to PEOPLE, Jolie, her 78-year-old dad and the children had a cozy time together at the sushi house. "The kids had gifts for their granddad. Angie hugged her dad. They were all very happy. They sat at a table inside for about two hours," a source told the publication.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
After Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt last year, Voight told Inside Edition, "It's very sad. Something very serious must have happened for Angie to make a decision like this."
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Jolie has requested sole physical custody of her six children with Pitt. She has also asked that Pitt be given visitation rights. Meanwhile, it looks like she's getting closer to Voight. They had been estranged for years before Jolie reconciled with her dad in 2010.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Ironically, Pitt was reportedly the one who convinced Jolie to speak with her father again. She allegedly was angry with Voight over her parents' divorce years earlier and him speaking to the media about her. This Sunday's Mother's Day will be poignant for Jolie, as her mother Marcheline Bertrand died in 2007. But she can celebrate being the mother of six herself.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Voight has said he's been staying in close touch with Jolie and his grandchildren. He was "concerned" for the kids after her Pitt breakup, as Radar has reported.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Jolie is a protective mama bear and as father Voight told Radar after her divorce plans were announced, "The priority is always the children. I know she's always concerned about the children." We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: