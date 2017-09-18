Stick Thin Angelina Jolie Returns To Spotlight After Health Crisis thumbnail

Stick Thin Angelina Jolie Returns To Spotlight After Health Crisis

The skeletal star drowned under her elegant outfit as she signed autographs in L.A.

Angelina Jolie was pictured looking elegant and extra thin as she signed autographs for adoring fans outside the Academy of Motion Arts in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. The mom-of-six was all smiles after attending her Q & A at the famous venue. Click through to see the latest photos!

The Maleficent actress looked classy in a crisp white blouse, long black skirt and dark sunnies as she scribbled her signature on photos of herself for her loving fans.

Despite her shrinking frame, Jolie, 42, smiled confidently for the cameras.

As Radar readers know, the star has been battling various serious ailments since her split from Brad Pitt, 53.

During a red carpet appearance in Toronto earlier this month, the brunette beauty looked sickly and frail as she showed off her skeletal arms and thin waistline in a loose white outfit.

After being diagnosed with Bel's Palsy, Jolie reportedly started suffering from varicose veins.

She herself revealed during an interview with Vanity Fair: "it's just been the hardest time" since her separation from Pitt, and she is just now "coming up for air."

Despite her ongoing health crisis, she's managed to continue her fight for custody over her and Pit's six children.

She has also been filming Cambodian film First They Killed My Father with her sons Maddox, 16, and Pax, 13.

She even dragged her kids to the premiere of the upcoming film in Canada, and was all smiles as she posed for the cameras.

Meanwhile, doting dad Brad Pitt continues to hope for the best while looking out for his children from afar.

Do you think Angelina Jolie is doing okay? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

