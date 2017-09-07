Botox Binges! ‘Insecure’ Angelina Gets Wrinkle-Busting Treatments

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Angelina Jolie is freezing her face in the name of beauty! Click through the gallery to find out more about her secret obsession of slowing down the wrinkling effects of time.
“She’s careful not to overdo surgery these days, but Botox is one little indulgence Angie says she simply must have,” noted the source.
Photo credit: Getty Images
4 of 6
“It’s a busy fall and rest of 2017 for Angie work-wise, so the idea of making personal appearances with wrinkles is too hideous to contemplate,” the insider said of the 42-year-old actress.
Photo credit: Getty Images
5 of 6
“She’s getting other work, too, like dental treatments occasional fillers,” revealed the source.
6 of 6
However, added the insider, “Botox is her go-to self-esteem boost and she’s been heading to the doctors office a couple of times every month all summer.”
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Angelina Jolie is freezing her face in the name of beauty! Click through the gallery to find out more about her secret obsession of slowing down the wrinkling effects of time.
“She’s careful not to overdo surgery these days, but Botox is one little indulgence Angie says she simply must have,” noted the source.
Photo credit: Getty Images
“It’s a busy fall and rest of 2017 for Angie work-wise, so the idea of making personal appearances with wrinkles is too hideous to contemplate,” the insider said of the 42-year-old actress.
Photo credit: Getty Images
“She’s getting other work, too, like dental treatments occasional fillers,” revealed the source.
However, added the insider, “Botox is her go-to self-esteem boost and she’s been heading to the doctors office a couple of times every month all summer.”
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.