Angelina Jolie had a quiet Mother's Day celebration this year, with ex Brad Pitt nowhere in sight.

The actress, 41, and her son, 13, were spotted at the restaurant Beauty & Essex in L.A. on Sunday. It seems the rest of her brood was left behind for this celebration.

As Radar readers know, Jolie and Pitt's shocking split stemmed from an alleged incident that took place between a boozed-up Brad and one of the kids on a private plane on September 14, 2016. Pitt was blindsided by the divorce filing, which, Jolie claimed in a statement, was done "for the health of the family."

In a recent interview with GQ , Pitt confessed he doesn't recall a day since college that he didn't drink or smoke pot.

"I can't remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn't boozing or had a spliff, or something. Something. And you realize that a lot of it is, um — cigarettes, you know, pacifiers. And I'm running from feelings," he said.

In the wake of realizing the extent of his issues, Pitt says he has sought emotional help . "You know, I just started therapy. I love it, I love it," he said. "I went through two therapists to get to the right one."