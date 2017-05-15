1 of 8
MEGA
MEGA
Angelina Jolie and son Pax were spotted in Los Angeles on Mother's Day, grabbing dinner together.
MEGA
MEGA
Angelina Jolie had a quiet Mother's Day celebration this year, with ex Brad Pitt nowhere in sight.
MEGA
MEGA
The actress, 41, and her son, 13, were spotted at the restaurant Beauty & Essex in L.A. on Sunday. It seems the rest of her brood was left behind for this celebration.
MEGA
MEGA
As Radar readers know, Jolie and Pitt's shocking split stemmed from an alleged incident that took place between a boozed-up Brad and one of the kids on a private plane on September 14, 2016. Pitt was blindsided by the divorce filing, which, Jolie claimed in a statement, was done "for the health of the family."
MEGA
MEGA
In a recent interview with GQ, Pitt confessed he doesn't recall a day since college that he didn't drink or smoke pot.
MEGA
MEGA
"I can't remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn't boozing or had a spliff, or something. Something. And you realize that a lot of it is, um — cigarettes, you know, pacifiers. And I'm running from feelings," he said.
MEGA
MEGA
In the wake of realizing the extent of his issues, Pitt says he has sought emotional help. "You know, I just started therapy. I love it, I love it," he said. "I went through two therapists to get to the right one."
MEGA
MEGA
Despite Pitt's work on the road to recovery, it seems Jolie is more than done with the relationship. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: