Newly single Angelina Jolie and her kids celebrated New Years together in Colorado — without Brad Pitt. See photos of their fun-filled vacation!
Brad Pitt was officially ditched after Christmas, as Angie and the children were spotted flying solo in Colorado over New Years weekend.
On Sunday, Jolie emerged with Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8, for an ice-cream outing and some shopping in Crested Butte.
The actress, 42, was all smiles for the activity, showing that divorce drama can't keep her down.
Meanwhile, Brad Pitt recently fought back against Jolie in their bitter custody battle, slamming her for ignoring what he believes are the "children's best interest," and accusing her of using the public to manipulate the situation.
The Allies star, 53, filed new documents in his nasty court case, asking the judge to reconsider his plea to have their case regarding their six minor children sealed from the public.
In the documents obtained by Radar, Pitt ripped into Jolie, alleging that she "apparently has no self-regulating mechanism to preclude sensitive information from being placed in public record, or she has other motives pursuant to which she seeks to disseminate information in the proceedings."
But Pitt's claims can't keep Jolie from smiling just yet.
