As Angelina Jolie's divorce from Brad Pitt wears on, she's reportedly bought a ritzy home in Los Feliz, Calif., for her and their six kids. According to E! News, the Tomb Raider star purchased the historic estate once owned by Hollywood director Cecil B. DeMille for a whopping $25 million dollars. Click through Radar's gallery for more!
E! News reported that Jolie offered $25 million to buy late director DeMille's massive estate in Los Feliz, where he lived until his death in 1959. DeMille was known for his over-the-top style and the property is enormous, perfect for Jolie's big family.
Jolie and her children Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne will have plenty of room to spread out in the 7,500-square-foot Beaux Arts style home comes complete with six bedrooms and ten baths as well as 2.1 acres of land, according to E!
It's not just a house—it's an estate for Jolie and her brood. Accompanying the mansion, there's also a pool with a pool house, a gym, a studio with its own separate entrance, fountains, rose gardens, rolling lawns, and a library.
Despite the trouble between Jolie and Pitt, could her new home purchase might be a sign she's softening, and making sure the children maintain a relationship with their father in Los Angeles? The divorce has been messy and sources have said Pitt's ex-wife Jennifer Aniston has been helping him through the pain with Jolie.
As Radar has previously reported, sources wondered if a vengeful Jolie was moving the kids permanently to London. Jolie recently started a guest professor gig at the London School of Economics, teaching a class on the impact of war on women. But she will also apparently be nesting in L.A. again.
In a Good Morning America interview, Jolie recently said about Pitt, "We are focusing on the health of our family. And so we will be stronger when we come out of this because that's what we're determined to do as a family."
Jolie, 41, and Pitt, 53, have reportedly started putting other properties they own together up for sale since their shocking split. They listed their French Chateau Miraval and their New Orleans mansion. At her new Los Feliz estate, Jolie's neighbors will include Ellen Pompeo, Casey Affleck, and Natalie Portman.
