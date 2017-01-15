1 of 9
Brad Pitt put on a brave public face Saturday night as the recently uncoupled star hit a star-studded Malibu event. And Pitt, who is going through a nasty divorce from Angelina Jolie, was surrounded by reminders of his previous marriage to Jennifer Aniston as their pals Sting and Courtney Cox were also on hand. To find out more about Pitt's night on the town and how he's coping, click through Radar's gallery.
Pitt thrilled the celebrity crowd on Saturday night when he showed up for the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation's fourth annual ROCK4EB! in Malibu.
Brad Pitt has rarely been seen out since his harrowing split from Jolie, but on Saturday, he tried to relax and mingle with guests such as The Hangover star Zach Galifianakis. Although his smile looked strained, Pitt experienced a cheery blast from the past as The Police frontman Sting and Courtney Cox also made the scene.
For the Saturday rock charity event, Pitt, dressed in black with his hair styled back, got onstage with old buddy Sting, who was performing. Cox also enjoyed chatting with the singer. It seemed that Pitt, who used to enjoy dinners with Sting--and Cox--with Aniston, got a chance to reconnect with his ex-wife's old pals!
Pitt, 53, and his second wife Jolie, 41, who filed for divorce in September, recently called a truce in their battle, coming to an agreement to handle the split more privately. As Radar has reported, Jolie filed for divorce amid claims Pitt had verbally or otherwise abused their children. After an investigation by the FBI and the and the LADCFS, Pitt was cleared of all allegations.
While getting his feet wet back on the Hollywood scene, Pitt introduced Soundgarden lead singer Chris Cornell onstage at the charity bash.
The benefit took place at a private residence in Malibu and Pitt, along with the other stars, enjoyed an ocean view.
Sightings of Pitt have been scarce lately but he's becoming more visible as he also showed up at the recent Golden Globe awards. As Radar readers know, Pitt recently fought back against Jolie in their bitter custody battle, slamming her for ignoring what he believes are the "children's best interest," and accusing her of using the public to manipulate the situation. But now the two are playing nice and Pitt is out on the town! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
