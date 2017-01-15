1 of 9

Brad Pitt put on a brave public face Saturday night as the recently uncoupled star hit a star-studded Malibu event. And Pitt, who is going through a nasty divorce from Angelina Jolie, was surrounded by reminders of his previous marriage to Jennifer Aniston as their pals Sting and Courtney Cox were also on hand.

Getty Images Getty Images Pitt thrilled the celebrity crowd on Saturday night when he showed up for the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation's fourth annual ROCK4EB! in Malibu.

Getty Images Getty Images Brad Pitt has rarely been seen out since his harrowing split from Jolie, but on Saturday, he tried to relax and mingle with guests such as The Hangover star Zach Galifianakis. Although his smile looked strained, Pitt experienced a cheery blast from the past as The Police frontman Sting and Courtney Cox also made the scene.

During Pitt's first marriage, to Aniston, the two socialized often with her Friends co-star and BFF Cox and Sting and his wife Trudie Styler.

Getty Images Getty Images For the Saturday rock charity event, Pitt, dressed in black with his hair styled back, got onstage with old buddy Sting, who was performing. Cox also enjoyed chatting with the singer. It seemed that Pitt, who used to enjoy dinners with Sting--and Cox--with Aniston, got a chance to reconnect with his ex-wife's old pals!

Getty Images Getty Images While getting his feet wet back on the Hollywood scene, Pitt introduced Soundgarden lead singer Chris Cornell onstage at the charity bash.

Getty Images Getty Images The benefit took place at a private residence in Malibu and Pitt, along with the other stars, enjoyed an ocean view.