Family Farm Fail! Man Falls Through Platform At Amy & Matt Roloff’s Property

Matt and Amy Roloff are getting ready for pumpkin picking season at Roloff Family Farm, but they’re still not ready for any guests! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that their property is still a mess, despite their packed opening weekend. Click through these slides to see how a Little People, Big World fan was injured at the property!

Caryn Chandler opened up the Roloff Family Farm over the weekend, but Amy, Matt and his girlfriendopened up the Roloff Family Farm over the weekend, but their season didn’t get off to a good start Photo credit: TLC

An insider took a tour led by Audrey Roloff’s mom Cendi, and told Radar that “an overweight farm hand fell through the platform where they let guests out to tour the ‘Ghost Town’ area.”

“Everyone on the tour gasped when he fell through,” the insider said. “His foot fell through up to his calf area. He fell back and sat on platform. Then he huffed and puffed and pulled his leg out and went over to Cendi.”

“Cendi came over and just shoved a square plank over the area and let everyone out,” the insider said. Photo credit: TLC

“The wood platform was clearly rotting and there were many overweight farm guests getting tours that day,” the insider said.

But as Radar previously reported, that wasn’t the only drama of the day! Photo credit: TLC

Matt, 55, and Amy, 53, were also slapped with a lawsuit in 2011 after a fan claimed she suffered serious injuries at the farm during a picnic. The case was settled and dismissed out of court in 2013. Photo credit: Getty Images