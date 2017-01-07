1 of 7

Just days after the 19 Kids & Counting family revealed they refused to watch cousin Amy Duggar and her husband Dillon King on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars— that might have been the right decision!

In a shocking scene from the season 7 premiere, Amy got caught in a heated moment with Dillon. "Amy sometimes takes a swing at me," Dillon told cameras. Amy was forced to jump in and explain herself by saying it only happened one time, and she did it after witnessing him "slam" their cat on a table in the house.

"If you're going to treat a poor little innocent kitten like that, I do not want kids with you," she snapped back. After the sneak peek of the press event, Dillon and Amy received major backlash from fans over their domestic violence comments and the animal cruelty incident.

Following the event, Amy decided to do a little damage control to clarify what was really going on behind the scenes in their marriage. According to a statement she told PEOPLE magazine , "What happened with our little kitten was an accident. Dillon was in the kitchen cooking and Winston jumped on his back, scratching him up!"

"So Dillon grabbed him and meant to just place him on our table but instead our cat didn't land all four paws, so from my angle it looked intent that he just threw him down," she told the publication. "But that wasn't the case."

"We now have a second kitten, and Dillon treats her like a baby! He's going to be the best dad someday, and the fear that I had about starting a family is gone," she added.