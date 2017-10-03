Brutal Mass Murders: Inside America’s Deadliest Shootings

Stephen Paddock’s horrific Las Vegas attack, RadarOnline.com has taken a look back at America’s deadliest mass shootings. While the massacre that occurred last Sunday outside Mandalay Bay hotel was certainly the most brutal, there are an unfortunate amount of killings that have occurred in the U.S. over the years. Click Following’s horrific Las Vegas attack, RadarOnline.com has taken a look back at America’s deadliest mass shootings. While the massacre that occurred last Sunday outside Mandalay Bay hotel was certainly the most brutal, there are an unfortunate amount of killings that have occurred in the U.S. over the years. Click through to learn more. Photo credit: Getty Images

As Radar readers know, Paddock, 64, took the lives of over 58 concertgoers and wounded more than 500 during his horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas. He opened fire from his hotel room in floor 32 of the lavish hotel, and committed suicide before he was found by cops. Family ad friends of the killer have claimed they saw no red flags in his behavior before the killing. "he was just a guy," said his heartbroken brother, " he snapped."

Omar Mateen killed 49 people at Pulse nightclub in Florida in June 12 of 2016. The attacked opened fire inside the known gay club, on what was known as "Latin Night" even though he was allegedly a closeted homosexual himself. "Everyone was falling and dropping and screaming," said eyewitness Christopher Hansen, according to USA Today. Mateen's wife confessed to police that the killer had thought of doing the killing inside Disneyland, but changed his mind due to the park's high security. He was shot down by cops once they found him at the crime scene.

Seung-Hui Cho murdered 32 innocent victims during his 2007 rampage. The troubled student, who was 23 at the time, was evaluated at a mental institution after telling pals he had been having suicidal thoughts. Days later, he purchased two pistols and on April 16 began his killing spree at the school.

Adam Lanza shot his own mother in 2012. The known pedophile, later took a fire arm that his late mom had purchased and paraded into Sandy Hook Elementary School to murder 20 children and six innocent adults. The 20-year-old – who previously told friends about his fascination with serial killers and his debilitating metal illness – took his own life after the brutal massacre.

George Hennard drove his pickup truck into a Texas cafeteria in 1991. After surviving the crash, he stepped out with a massive arsenal and proceeded to killing 23 innocent bystanders before taking his own life. Photo credit: Getty Images

Jame Huberty also committed his brutal crime at a local fast food restaurant – in San Ysidro, California. He carried a shotgun, handgun and Uzy to a McDonalds in 1984 where he killed 21 victims and tortured many others. Both adults and children died in the terrifying incident until a police officer shot the crazed killer down. Photo credit: Getty Images

Former Marine Charles Whitman took he lives of 16 people at the University of Texas in 1966 after he climbed up to the observation deck and started shooting. He wounded 30 more before cops shot him dead. Later, the corpses of his wife and mother were found. Whitman is now known as the “Texas Tower Sniper” for his deadly crime. Photo credit: Getty Images

Married ISIS couple Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik killed 14 of Farook’s co-workers during an office holiday party, later to die in a shootout with cops. The killer duo had left their 6-year-old daughter with her grandmother that day, claiming she had a doctor’s appointment and had to stay home. The incident took place in December 2 of 2015. Photo credit: Getty Images

Oklahoma mailman Pat Sherrill brought three guns to work in August 20, 1986, when he killed 14 of his co-workers and took his own life. Sources claimed he had been having trouble at work for his mediocre labor and was furious with his superiors. "I could hear all the clerks screaming as they were shot," said an eyewitness who survived the horrific shooting. Photo credit: Getty Images

Nidal Hasan killed 13 people and injured 32 in his brutal shooting of 2009. The troubled United States Army Medical Corps psychiatrist was sentenced to death in a military court. The troubled killer later requested to join ISIS from prison and is currently pursuing a sex change, according to killed 13 people and injured 32 in his brutal shooting of 2009. The troubled United States Army Medical Corps psychiatrist was sentenced to death in a military court. The troubled killer later requested to join ISIS from prison and is currently pursuing a sex change, according to The National Enquirer. Photo credit: Getty Images