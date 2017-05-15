1 of 9
Amber Rose and rumored new boyfriend French Montana got cozy on the beach in Miami this weekend — did they just confirm their romance?
Barely two months since splitting from Dancing With The Stars hunk Val Chmerkovskiy, Amber Rose set her sights on another man — Khloe Kardashian's ex!
The pair have a long list of romance rumors that date back to last year, but are they finally giving it a chance?
While splashing around in Miami on Sunday, the two certainly seemed cozy.
However, this could be part of Rose's last-ditch effort to find love. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, the former stripper has been desperate for dates! She even went as far as to set up an online profile on Raya dating app — which is a top-secret dating feature for famous people — to start trolling for new men! "Her profile is active and linked directly to her Instagram," a source told Radar. "Amber's bio includes photos of her modeling in sexy outfits, a short clip of her flirting with the camera, and snaps of her son Sebastian."
As previously reported, Rose and Chmerkovskiy broke up in February for "personal reasons," she claimed during an interview. She's previously been linked to Kanye West and shares 4-year-old son Sebastian with rapper Wiz Khalifa.
Montana has been no stranger to picking up famous babes. He and Kardashian had an on-off-again relationship starting in 2013, until finally calling it quits in 2014. He was spotted just months ago getting handsy with singer Iggy Azalea on a yacht.
Meanwhile, rumors have been circulating that Rose's ample rear is NOT au naturel after photos of the star's booty in Hawaii circulated online earlier this year.
Dr. Max Marcellino, who has not treated Amber, suspects she's undergone some procedures, previously telling Star, "It is possible that Blac Chyna has had buttock implants…Amber Rose may have had lipofilling, also known as fat injection, where fat is harvested from the patient and then re-injected into the buttocks." We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
