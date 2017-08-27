Amber Rose Busts Loose, Admits To Getting Botox

Amber Rose always lets it all hang out and this weekend, she flaunted her boobs in a pink cat suit after admitting to fans on Instagram that she had Botox injections! In fact, Rose shared photos of the painful procedure with fans in a bizarre but honest social media revelation. Scroll through Radar's gallery for more!

Wiz Khalifa's ex was showing off every inch of her body. The former stripper, 33, was seen leaving a dermatology center in Beverly Hills on Saturday. Rappers ex was showing off every inch of her body.

Rose, who previously tried out a new long wavy brunette hairdo that had rendered her unrecognizable, as Radar reported, was back to her blonde buzz cut. And no one could miss her main assets as she rocked a pink cat suit that hugged every curve!

Rose's Instagram shot showed her wincing as she got her forehead injected with Botox by Dr. Jason Diamond. However, her caption read, "I swear it looks more painful than it actually is ☺️ Lol thank you @drjasondiamond for fitting me in today!"

The TV personality, who once romanced Kanye West, added about her Botox session, "Ladies and gentlemen if you need some rejuvenation, Botox, fillers etc call Dr Diamond's office and tell them Amber sent you."

Rose, who appeared on Dancing with the Stars, got pushback from fans on Instagram about Botox, which can result in freaky looking foreheads.

One said, "I think your beautiful as you are" while another asked, "Why?! Why would you do this..?!!."

The busty star is just one of many celebrities who have undergone Botox injections.