Amber Rose let everything hang out this week while catching some rays in Honolulu, Hawaii, donning a booty-baring thing bikini. But is her butt really real?
Amber Rose's butt is larger than life!
Over the years, Rose's assets have increased significantly, begging the question, "Has she gone under the knife to boost her booty?"
When Amber dated Kanye West back in 2009, she was a lot smaller. As her fame grew, so did her curves, it seems.
The 33-year-old has previously denied plastic surgery claims, stating, "I'm all natural. I don't have fake boobs or a fake butt."
But Dr. Max Marcellino, who has not treated Amber, begs to differ, previously telling Star, "It is possible that Blac Chyna has had buttock implants…Amber Rose may have had lipofilling, also known as fat injection, where fat is harvested from the patient and then re-injected into the buttocks."
Consultant plastic and aesthetic surgeon Miles Berry, who also has not treated the model, agreed. "I believe Amber's had buttock implants. It's way beyond normal."
"[She] might have had body sculpting, including liposuction around the waist, as thinning it makes your bum look bigger."
Though Rose shot down rumors of butt implants, her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa hinted her booty might not be real! "Natural a** please," he once tweeted, as followers believed he was talking about his ex.
Either way, she's looking mighty fine!
Do you think Amber's butt is real or fake? Let us know in the comments below!
