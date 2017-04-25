1 of 11

MEGA MEGA Amber Heard and Elon Musk confirmed their romance this week, walking hand-in-hand for the very first time in public after months of denying a relationship — see the photos!

MEGA MEGA Heard, 31, and Tesla founder Musk, 45, were spotted at Australia's Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary on Sunday.

MEGA MEGA The pair walked arm-in-arm through the area, heading out for some zipline fun.

MEGA MEGA The pair denied being more than friends, especially through Heard's messy divorce battle with Johnny Depp, but clearly it was all a cover-up!

MEGA MEGA They met on the set of Robert Rodriguez's 2013 film Machete Kills and reportedly Musk was smitten.

MEGA MEGA According to the Hollywood Reporter, he began sending emails to Rodriguez begging him to set up a date. "If there is a party or event with Amber, I'd be interested in meeting her just out of curiosity," Musk wrote in the emails, which the magazine claims to have viewed. "Allegedly, she is a fan of George Orwell and Ayn Rand. . .most unusual."

MEGA MEGA Heard tied the knot with Depp in early 2015, only to end their marriage in August 2016 after accusing him of domestic violence (which Depp strongly denies).

MEGA MEGA In July, Heard was seen with Musk in Miami and they were reportedly getting close . A source close to Musk told THR, "As for now, they are just friends."