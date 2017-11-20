Celebrities did not disappoint at this year’s scandalous AMAs! From suspected lip syncing to weight loss horror to touching tributes, there’s nothing the A-listers didn’t bring to last night’s ritzy Hollywood stage. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the most shocking moments!
Scandals, Tributes & Feuds! See The Most Shocking Moments Of Last Night’s AMAs
1
of
11
1 of 11
Celebrities did not disappoint at this year's scandalous AMAs! From suspected lip syncing to weight loss horror to touching tributes, there's nothing the A-listers didn't bring to last night's ritzy Hollywood stage. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the most shocking moments!
Photo credit: Getty Images
2 of 11
Selena Gomez shocked fans with her breathtaking performance of "Wolves," as she debuted her hot new blonde do! The star looked stunning during her first on-stage appearance since her kidney transplant – yet some viewers believed her to be lip syncing.
Photo credit: Getty Images
3 of 11
Nick Jonas stunned fans with his sexy performance of "Find You." The star was surrounded by gorgeous ladies as he sang to the adoring crowd.
Diana Ross received the Lifetime Achievement Award as she graced the stage with her stunning purple gown. The icon brought the crowd to their feet as she sang her signature single "Ain't No Mountain High Enough."
Photo credit: Getty Images
6 of 11
Christina Aguilera made a beautiful tribute to the late Whitney Houston by singing her own rendition of "I Will Always Love You" and other iconic songs. Pals praised her talents and raved about her incredible performance.
Photo credit: Getty Images
7 of 11
BTS made their US red carpet debut in Saint Laurent as they arrived at the AMAs. With their performance of "DNA" they shocked the crowd – some fans were even spotted crying!
Photo credit: Getty Images
8 of 11
DJ Khaled's one-year-old son Asahd was the star of the show! The adorable baby – who made his first debut on his dad's famous album cover – wore an elegant black tux as he sat front row with his parents.
Photo credit: Getty Images
9 of 11
Linkin Park won the Favorite Alternative Rock Artist Award and chose to dedicate it to their late bandmate, Chester Bennington. Said Mike Shinoda: "We want to dedicate this award to him, to his memory, to his talent, to his sense of humor, to his joy. Remember, you guys – all of you, tonight – I want you guys to take a moment to appreciate what you've got and make Chester proud."
Photo credit: Getty Images
10 of 11
Pink sparked controversy when she apparently cringed at Christina Aguilera's performance. The star, however, quickly cleared up the "negative nancy" rumors, writing on Twitter that she was "in awe" of Aguilera's Whitney Houston tribute. "She killed it," said Pink of her talented pal.
11 of 11
Nicole Kidman looked scary skinny next to her musical hubby at the ritzy event! She wore an all-black ensemble as she accompanied Keith Urban to the AMAs. There, he received the Award for Favorite Male Country Artist – a prize which he shared with his adoring wife.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
Celebrities did not disappoint at this year's scandalous AMAs! From suspected lip syncing to weight loss horror to touching tributes, there's nothing the A-listers didn't bring to last night's ritzy Hollywood stage. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the most shocking moments!
Photo credit: Getty Images
Selena Gomez shocked fans with her breathtaking performance of "Wolves," as she debuted her hot new blonde do! The star looked stunning during her first on-stage appearance since her kidney transplant – yet some viewers believed her to be lip syncing.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Nick Jonas stunned fans with his sexy performance of "Find You." The star was surrounded by gorgeous ladies as he sang to the adoring crowd.
Diana Ross received the Lifetime Achievement Award as she graced the stage with her stunning purple gown. The icon brought the crowd to their feet as she sang her signature single "Ain't No Mountain High Enough."
Photo credit: Getty Images
Christina Aguilera made a beautiful tribute to the late Whitney Houston by singing her own rendition of "I Will Always Love You" and other iconic songs. Pals praised her talents and raved about her incredible performance.
Photo credit: Getty Images
BTS made their US red carpet debut in Saint Laurent as they arrived at the AMAs. With their performance of "DNA" they shocked the crowd – some fans were even spotted crying!
Photo credit: Getty Images
DJ Khaled's one-year-old son Asahd was the star of the show! The adorable baby – who made his first debut on his dad's famous album cover – wore an elegant black tux as he sat front row with his parents.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Linkin Park won the Favorite Alternative Rock Artist Award and chose to dedicate it to their late bandmate, Chester Bennington. Said Mike Shinoda: "We want to dedicate this award to him, to his memory, to his talent, to his sense of humor, to his joy. Remember, you guys – all of you, tonight – I want you guys to take a moment to appreciate what you've got and make Chester proud."
Photo credit: Getty Images
Pink sparked controversy when she apparently cringed at Christina Aguilera's performance. The star, however, quickly cleared up the "negative nancy" rumors, writing on Twitter that she was "in awe" of Aguilera's Whitney Houston tribute. "She killed it," said Pink of her talented pal.
Nicole Kidman looked scary skinny next to her musical hubby at the ritzy event! She wore an all-black ensemble as she accompanied Keith Urban to the AMAs. There, he received the Award for Favorite Male Country Artist – a prize which he shared with his adoring wife.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.