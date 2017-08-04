Amanda Knox Slams Michelle Carter Prosecutor: ‘Conrad Roy Was His Own Murderer!’

Amanda Knox
, the American who was found guilty of the murder of her roommate
, jailed but then released in a twisted case in Italy is speaking out on behalf of the Teen Text Killer Michelle Carter
. Knox, 30, says that Carter, 20, was “wrongfully convicted,” after a judge found her guilty of involuntary manslaughter after she sent thousands of text messages to her boyfriend, Conrad Roy
, encouraging him to commit suicide. Foxy Knoxy recalls her "femme fatale," image as she tries to explain why she believes Carter's prosecutor used a "trick" to convince the judge of her guilt.