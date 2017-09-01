Wasting Away! Amal Clooney Shocks Fans With Shrinking Waistline After Babies thumbnail

Skin & Bones

Wasting Away! Amal Clooney Shocks Fans With Shrinking Waistline After Babies

Her arms looked skeletal and frail on her latest outing with George.

By
Posted on
Wasting Away! Amal Clooney Shocks Fans With Shrinking Waistline After Babies thumbnail
View gallery 8
Getty Images
Wasting Away! Amal Clooney Shocks Fans With Shrinking Waistline After Babies
1 of 8
Amal Clooney was just spotted looking scary skinny on a day out in Venice with hubby George Clooney. As RadarOnline.com has learned via recent photos, the humanitarian lawyer’s arms looked stick-thin and frail during the outing. Click through to see the frightening images!

Photo credit: Getty Images

Looking loved-up during her romantic date night with George, the already-slender Amal, 39, looked skeletal in a black dress!

Photo credit: Getty Images

Her collarbones poked out as George, 56, tried to help her into a luxury Italian car.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Another man had to practically carry the mom-of-two onto a mini boat inside the Venetian waters. Once on board, she rode with George and their pals to the dreamy dining spot.

Photo credit: Getty Images

This is not the first time fans have worried about Amal’s massive weight loss.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Ever since she gave birth two her twins Ella and Alexander, her frame has shrunk faster than ever before, leaving people to wonder if she’s on an extreme diet!

Photo credit: Getty Images

While the brunette beauty has been staying active by playing couples’ tennis with her famous hubby, it’s hard to imagine she lost all that baby weight by swinging a racket!

Photo credit: Getty Images

What do you think is really going on with Amal? Let us know in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Comments