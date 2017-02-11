1 of 7
George Clooney is about to embark on a career switch — he's going to be a stay-at-home dad, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Even better, the 55-year-old actor will have the best crib in town to take care of his and wife Amal Clooney's new twins due to arrive in June.
Their 17th century mansion in England, which boasts nine bedrooms and eight bathrooms, has reportedly already been baby-proofed.
Clooney is planning to take on full responsibility when the twins arrive, since his 39-year-old wife has every intention of getting right back to her human rights role after a six-month leave.
"George has backed away from taking on any acting roles," a source told The Sun. "Instead he's going to focus on executive producing and post-production, which he can predominately do in England thanks to the state-of-the-art editing suite he's relocated to Sonning."
"Keeping Amal happy is very important to George and he really wants to be a hands-on dad," the insider told the publication.
"He's leaving all decisions about the domestic staff, including nannies, to Amal but he plans on being a very involved father," the source added. As Radar exclusively reported, George's mom already slipped that the couple is expecting a boy and a girl. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
