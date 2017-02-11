George Clooney is about to embark on a career switch — he's going to be a stay-at-home dad, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"George has backed away from taking on any acting roles," a source told The Sun. "Instead he's going to focus on executive producing and post-production, which he can predominately do in England thanks to the state-of-the-art editing suite he's relocated to Sonning."