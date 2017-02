George Clooney is about to embark on a career switch — he's going to be a stay-at-home dad, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Even better, the 55-year-old actor will have the best crib in town to take care of his and wife's new twins due to arrive in June.

Their 17th century mansion in England, which boasts nine bedrooms and eight bathrooms, has reportedly already been baby-proofed

Clooney is planning to take on full responsibility when the twins arrive , since his 39-year-old wife has every intention of getting right back to her human rights role after a six-month leave.

AKM-GSI

AKM-GSI

"George has backed away from taking on any acting roles," a source told The Sun. "Instead he's going to focus on executive producing and post-production, which he can predominately do in England thanks to the state-of-the-art editing suite he's relocated to Sonning."