George and Amal Clooney arrived in Barcelona with the actor’s parents this week, but Amal stole the spotlight after revealing her growing belly to the world! See the photos.
There's no denying that bump, Amal!
As Radar previously reported, George let the cat out of the bag — while on a dog walk — about the couple's baby news earlier this week.
One of the couple’s neighbors confronted them while strolling on a dog walk near their newly completed English country mansion, claiming that George confirmed the news himself. "When’s the baby due?" asked Joan Farnese, who later spoke exclusively to Radar.
Amal, 39, certainly looks bumpier compared to her usual wafer-thin frame.
What’s more, the couple also set tongues wagging at George's favorite pub, The Bull, where a waitress who routinely serves the A-listers exclusively told Radar: "They’ve always ordered red wine, but this time they had coffee, and Amal wanted decaf!"
The pub waitress revealed how her eating habits had changed.
"Amal must be having pregnancy sugar cravings, because she’s started eating the sticky toffee pudding, which she never did before!" the waitress told Radar.
Do you think Amal is pregnant and keeping it a secret?
