Hilary Duff wasn't afraid to let to let it all hang out during her Hawaiian vacation this week — see the actress' impressive beach body!
Looking good, Hilary!
Duff wrapped up her holiday season on a fun-filled vacation to Hawaii with son Luca.
The 29-year-old showed off her toned figure in a maroon bikini.
Duff certainly left very little to the imagination!
As Radar reported, the Younger actress got reacquainted with her single status last month after splitting from personal trainer boyfriend Jason Walsh.
Now, she's back to full-time mommy duties.
What do you think of Hilary's beach body?
