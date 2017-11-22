‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bam Bam Brown’s Lies EXPOSED

Joshua "Bam Bam" Brown has been hard at work renovating a boat named Fathom This – that he claimed was “rescued by crew from a scrap yard.” However, as RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, the vessel, originally called Osprey, was actually Alaskan Bush People starhas been hard at work renovating a boat named Fathom This – that he claimed was “rescued by crew from a scrap yard.” However, as RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, the vessel, originally called Osprey, was actually purchased for $55,000 cash from a private seller in South Carolina! Click through seven shocking photos inside the star's web of lies! Photo credit: MEGA

Allison Kagan for over a year now. Recently, the unlikely duo were spotted in New Orleans, Louisiana, looking very much in love! As reported by Radar, Bam Bam has been dating producer for over a year now. Recently, the unlikely duo were spotted in New Orleans, Louisiana, looking very much in love! As reported by Radar, Bam Bam will be back next year after taking a brief hiatus last season.

Radar was the first to report Bam Bam’s boat purchase! A source who was directly involved in the sale of the vessel said, “Joshua bought the 100-foot passenger vessel and named it Osprey. It used to be called Mark Twain before that and it was called the Majestic Lady when it was constructed in 1986.”

Recently, Bam Bam created this Twitter account to keep fans updated on the reconstruction of his new boat, which he renamed Fathom This. In the bio for the boat, the Discovery star wrote, “Captains Log 11.1.16: Crew rescued a vintage ferry boat bound for the scrap yard. Renovations to the vessel are being made... updates to follow.”

“Joshua told the sellers that he was in the production business,” the source who witnessed the sale said at the time.

According to the eyewitness, who also met Kagan when she accompanied her man to make the purchase, “Joshua said he was taking the boat to the Bahamas to restore it. The owner was asking $225,000 for it, but he really wanted to sell it. After he gutted it, Joshua gave him $55,000 in CASH! Of course, the owner accepted that generous offer. He just really wanted to get rid of it and Joshua really wanted to buy it.”