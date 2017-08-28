‘Alaskan Bush’ Black Sheep Bam Bam Secretly Living On Luxury Boat With Girlfriend!

Joshua "Bam Bam" Brown is now Allison Kagan, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal. Click through seven photos for the couple's future plans, which includes a move to the Bahamas! After leaving the family's reality show last season, Alaskan Bush People black sheep brotheris now living aboard a new luxury boat with his lady love,, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal. Click through seven photos for the couple's future plans, which includes a move to the Bahamas!

It's official: This document exclusively obtained by Radar proves that Brown did, in fact, purchase the vessel from a previous owner in Charleston, South Carolina. According to a source who helped to facilitate the sale of the boat , the vessel is a "100-foot-luxury boat and is called the Osprey!"

In Radar's exclusive photo, Kagan was sure to survey her new home that she now shares with her famous boyfriend. "The Osprey was constructed in 1986, and it used to be called Mark Twain," the sale insider said.

"Josh and Allison first came to look at the boat in November," the insider said. "He told the owner that he was in the production business."

"He told the owner that he was going to the Bahamas to restore the boat. When Josh looked at it, the boat had been partially gutted and they moved it to the harbor," the source told Radar.

"As of right now, the Osprey is still docked at Cooper Marina in Charleston, South Carolina," the insider revealed, adding that, "Bam Bam did not strike anyone as the type of person who even knows how to restore a boat. He didn't seem to have any experience with anything, really!"