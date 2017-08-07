‘Alaskan Bush People’ Living In Million-Dollar Mansion Amid Ami Brown’s Cancer Battle

Ami Brown, could Alaskan Bush People are no longer living in Alaska and are far-removed from the bush! As fans know, the Brown family relocated to Southern California earlier this year so that matriarch,, could undergo treatment for stage 4 lung cancer ! Although their location was kept quiet, RadarOnline.com has obtained exclusive images inside their sprawling million-dollar mansion located near Malibu Beach, which has five bedrooms and an outdoor Jacuzzi!

Ami, 52, first confirmed that she was battling the deadly disease in June and said, “Bill and the kids are very loving and supportive. They’re all worried. I tell them, don’t worry. Please don’t worry. Be happy … keep the faith. Good or bad, it’s God’s will and we’ll walk that road!” Photo credit: Trulia

Matthew Brown’s fan page, the sickly matriarch looks tired and frail as she is pushed in a wheelchair by Billy. Last week, Ami and Billy were spotted for the first time in over a month – posing with fans near the UCLA hospital where she is undergoing treatment . In the photo, which was posted ton’s fan page, the sickly matriarch looks tired and frail as she is pushed in a wheelchair by Billy.

But luckily for Ami, she has had an amazing home to live in while she undergoes radiation and chemotherapy! Photo credit: Trulia

Radar has learned that the 2,000 square-foot rustic style house has worked out well for filming and that there was “more than enough room” for the family and crew. Photo credit: Trulia

But according to one of the Brown family’s new neighbors, they were not the easiest to live next door to . “There is too much coming and going from the house,” a next-door neighbor told Radar. “And the only access to their house is a narrow road!” Photo credit: Trulia

But even though Ami appears to still be undergoing treatment, the neighbor told Radar that the family moved out a couple of weeks ago. Photo credit: Trulia