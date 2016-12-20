1 of 10
Growing Pains star Alan Thicke’s closest family members gathered at his funeral to say goodbye to their beloved father, husband and friend. His son Robin Thicke was distraught during the burial of his 69-year-old father. Click through the gallery to see the emotional service as he was laid to rest.
Alan Thicke passed away after suffering a heart attack at an ice skating rink on December 13, 2016. Pall bearers carried his casket covered in flowers at the funeral in Santa Barbara on December 20, 2016.
His sons kissed their father’s coffin at the funeral.
Robin Thicke held tightly onto his girlfriend, April Love Geary, as they walked through the cemetery.
Robin looked distraught standing beside his father’s casket.
A heartbroken Robin stood by his father’s coffin before he was laid to rest.
Robin puffed away on a cigarette at the funeral for his beloved father.
“Robin is completely inconsolable,” a source told Radar about the Blurred Lines singer.
Robin hugged a woman at the emotional funeral.
The family was devastated by Alan’s fatal heart attack. “They are all very shaken up right now and everyone is dealing with this in their own way,” a source told Radar. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
