Splash News Splash News Growing Pains star Alan Thicke’s closest family members gathered at his funeral to say goodbye to their beloved father, husband and friend. His son Robin Thicke was distraught during the burial of his 69-year-old father. Click through the gallery to see the emotional service as he was laid to rest.

Splash News Splash News Alan Thicke passed away after passed away after suffering a heart attack at an ice skating rink on December 13, 2016. Pall bearers carried his casket covered in flowers at the funeral in Santa Barbara on December 20, 2016.

Splash News Splash News Robin looked distraught standing beside his father’s casket.

Splash News Splash News A heartbroken Robin stood by his father’s coffin before he was laid to rest.

Splash News Splash News Robin puffed away on a cigarette at the funeral for his beloved father.

Splash News Splash News “Robin is completely inconsolable,” a source told Radar about the Blurred Lines singer.

Splash News Splash News Robin hugged a woman at the emotional funeral.