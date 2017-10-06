Sad Goodbye! Rain Brown Reveals Dark ‘Depression’ Over Dying Mom Ami’s Cancer thumbnail

Sad Goodbye! Rain Brown Reveals Dark 'Depression' Over Dying Mom Ami's Cancer

‘I got to say my last words in a beautiful way,’ the ‘Alaskan Bush’ teen wrote.

It’s been over a month since Alaskan Bush People matriarch Ami Brown has updated fans about her losing battle with lung cancer! And as the 54-year-old’s seven children continue to stand by their mother’s side as she undergoes treatment in Los Angeles, Calif., teen daughter Rain Brown just revealed that she is dealing with intense bouts of ‘depression’ over Ami’s ailing health! Click through 7 shocking photos, as RadarOnline.com exclusively reveals intimate details of Rain’s hidden pain.
“On the outside always looking in will I ever be more than I've ever been? Cause I'm tap tap taping on the glass, waving through a window,” Rain, 14, captioned this photo of herself looking out a window onto her southern California surroundings.
As fans know, production on Alaskan Bush People has come to stand-still as Ami Brown continues to battle deadly stage four lung cancer. At this moment, it is unclear whether or not the hit show will return for another season.
But as Rain’s brothers and sisters maintain their silence, a solemn Rain continues to give updates on her frail mother's severe condition.
Rain recently posted this photo, showing fans her final photo taken in Alaska. In the caption, she wrote, “AK, it was spent with some of my favorite people, and I couldn't have asked for a better goodbye to Juneau, I hope to go back one day but for now I got to say my last words in a very beautiful way.”
For the past several months, the beautiful teen has inspired her fans by posting videos of her singing some of her favorite songs. But after getting trolled by endless online haters, Rain posted this video and wrote, “I just wanted to put this out there real quick. I thought it was perfect, everyone always tells me to ignore those that hate me but it's actually better to call them out and shut them up never let anyone silence you my beautiful rainbows!”
But it isn’t always sunshine and rainbows with Rain. As the teen smiles through tears, her dying mother revealed in August that she has less than a “three percent chance of survival!”
In fact, Rain has been open about her struggles with depression over her mother’s health. “This probably speaks to a lot of you out there and I just wanted to let you know you're not alone and your feelings matter! The way you feel isn't stupid, I've struggled with a lot of depression over the last couple years, I was told it was puberty I was told I was too young to feel any real emotion that I "wasn't fully developed so my brain couldn't have actually been depressed,” the youngest daughter of Billy Brown, 64, captioned this Instagram post. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

