Actresses Slam Jeremy Piven For Inappropriate Groping & Kissing

RadarOnline.com can reveal sexual misconduct claims against Jeremy Piven go back further than just the latest accusation. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to find out about the actor’s alleged inappropriate behavior, including with actress Debra Messing.

Actress Ariane Bellamar took to social media to lob accusations against Piven for sexual assault. “Hey Jeremy Piven! ‘Member when you cornered me in your trailer on the #Entourage set? ‘Member grabbing my boobies on the [set] without asking?” she tweeted on Oct. 30.

In another tweet, she wrote: “’Member when I tried to leave; you grabbed me by the ass, looked at yourself in the mirror, & said what a ‘beautiful couple’ we made?

And in a third tweet, she claimed: “Jeremy Piven, on two occasions, cornered me & forcefully fondled my breasts & bum. Once at the mansion & once on set.”

And Debra Messing shared in a 2015 interview on Watch What Happens Live how she felt Piven went too far with her while shooting a scene for Will & Grace years ago. Photo credit: Getty Images

“You know who at the time I wasn't a fan of? Jeremy Piven,” she revealed. “You know why? You know I had to kiss a lot of boys on that show, right? We we're rehearsing, and the very first day of rehearsal he shoved his tongue all the way down to my heart . I was just like, ‘Wow!’” Photo credit: Getty Images

Piven, Messing recalled, joked, “Yeah, yeah. Yep. That’s it. I’m in.’” She told Piven to calm down, but he refused to listen. Photo credit: Getty Images

“I was just like, ‘This is comedy, we don't really go that deep,’” she said. “And every time he went for it. He didn't ask, I didn't give him any sort of [signal]. It was just like, ‘ I'm here, I get to do this...I'm gonna do it .’” Photo credit: Getty Images

Actress and writer Suzy McCoppin told Star in 2006 about her own experience with Piven, 51. “Jeremy is just like his obnoxious Entourage character, Hollywood agent Ari Gold, in real life,” she said. “He thinks he’s entitled to anything and everything he wants!” Photo credit: Getty Images