INTAR IMAGES INTAR IMAGES Abby Lee Miller ’s fraud sentencing was just as dramatic as an episode of Dance Moms! The reality star was sentenced to one year and one day in prison for the charges against her on May 9. Click through to check out the weirdest moments from her bombshell trial.

Miller, 50, didn't have support from her former Dance Moms co-stars, as the only two spotted in the courthouse on day one of the sentencing were her enemies Christi Lukasiak and Kelly Hyland! "Dance Moms show up in court for Abby Lee Miller's sentencing," a reporter from CBS Pittsburgh captioned the photo. "They aren't supporting Abby."

INTAR IMAGES INTAR IMAGES Miller’s legal team shocked when they revealed that they had no character witnesses on the first day of the sentencing. On the second day, they came in swinging with friends and colleagues, but did it help her case? “A friend just said Miller committed the bankruptcy fraud on the advice of her lawyer ,” a reporter at the trial tweeted. “There were gasps and shocked faces in the courtroom.”

INTAR IMAGES INTAR IMAGES During the prosecutor’s closing argument, he claimed she committed “fraud, after fraud, after fraud.” He then fired that Miller, “went from Dance Mom to Dance Con!”

INTAR IMAGES INTAR IMAGES The ALDC owner went on to explain that she became a “laughing stock” of reality TV. “I knew all my creditors would be paid in full, with or without a TV show," she said.

INTAR IMAGES INTAR IMAGES Miller was sentenced to one year and one day in prison. The incarceration will be followed by two years of supervised release. She was fined $40,000 and ordered to pay a $120,000 judgment.