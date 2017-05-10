1 of 11
Abby Lee Miller’s fraud sentencing was just as dramatic as an episode of Dance Moms! The reality star was sentenced to one year and one day in prison for the charges against her on May 9. Click through to check out the weirdest moments from her bombshell trial.
Miller’s legal team shocked when they revealed that they had no character witnesses on the first day of the sentencing. On the second day, they came in swinging with friends and colleagues, but did it help her case? “A friend just said Miller committed the bankruptcy fraud on the advice of her lawyer,” a reporter at the trial tweeted. “There were gasps and shocked faces in the courtroom.”
During the prosecutor’s closing argument, he claimed she committed “fraud, after fraud, after fraud.” He then fired that Miller, “went from Dance Mom to Dance Con!”
When it was Miller’s turn to take the stand, she bizarrely told the judge, “I wish you could take my class.” She then asked the judge out to lunch after the trial to explain why she committed the fraud!
The ALDC owner went on to explain that she became a “laughing stock” of reality TV. “I knew all my creditors would be paid in full, with or without a TV show," she said.
Miller didn’t save her tears for her pillow, as she broke down during her testimony. “Why didn’t I hold myself to the same standards I hold my dancers to?”
Miller was sentenced to one year and one day in prison. The incarceration will be followed by two years of supervised release. She was fined $40,000 and ordered to pay a $120,000 judgment.
What do you think was the weirdest moment from the trial? Tell us in the comments!
