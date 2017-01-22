1 of 8

Abby Lee Miller may be the next reality star locked up behind bars, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Just when the Dance Moms star, 50, thought she convinced her Pennsylvania court rulers that she deserved to be let off easy for 20 counts of fraud, Assistant U.S. Attorney Greg Malucci claimed on Jan. 20 that she should get at least 2.5 years in prison.

While the prosecutor came prepared for a tough fight, Miller’s Chief Judge Joy Flowers Conti remained on the fence about the situation, especially since just hours before the hearing she filed tentative findings that Miller’s creditors didn’t end up losing money by the time the bankruptcy fraud was detected.

However, Malucci reminded Conti that due to Miller’s massive lump sum of money she was fraudulent with, the judge still had the right to sentence her to prison because she “intended to cause harm.”

“No one would rob a bank if he knew it had no money in it,” Melucci said during the hearing. As Radar reported, Miller tried to weasel her way out of facing jail time by saying she blamed her Dance Moms fame for her criminal acts.

The recommended prison sentence for Miller is 0-6 months, although the judge could assign a maximum of five years.