Is Oliva Munn going to be Mrs. Aaron Rodgers? Click through the gallery to see her giant new ring!

Blinded by the bling! Munn, 36, sported a ring with a huge ruby surrounded by a circle of diamonds out on a date with her 33-year-old QB boyfriend in Beverly Hills on January 28, 2017. Her ring was reminiscent of Princess Diana's sapphire engagement ring and Irina Shayk's emerald engagement ring.

Jordan had a huge blowout fight a couple years back in LA. Jordan accused Olivia of using Aaron to The Newsroom star has driven a wedge between the Green Bay Packers football star and his brother and parents, according to reports. "Olivia and Aaron's brotherhad a huge blowout fight a couple years back in LA. Jordan accused Olivia of using Aaron to boost her fame and status ," a source exclusively told Radar.

"The fight started over Jordan accusing her of not allowing Aaron time to spend with his family and escalated from there to Jordan calling her fame hungry," said the insider.

Unfortunately, the insider told Radar that an engagement might not be welcome news for those closest to Rodgers.

"A lot of the family hates her," said the insider claimed about the X-Men star who was driving a Range Rover for their outing.

"She can be really combative," the source told Radar. "Jordan had told Aaron before the final fight that she wasn't good for him. It seems like she will do anything to keep him from his family simply because they don't like her."