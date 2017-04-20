1 of 7
Before Aaron Hernandez allegedly took his own life behind bars, the NFL superstar turned murderer led a dangerous life of gangs and violence in prison, RadarOnline.com can report.
While awaiting his murder trial in Massachusetts’ Bristol County House of Correction in February 2014, Hernandez fought with another inmate in the jail’s common area. Though neither man was hurt, the troubled former superstar was reportedly moved to a “restrictive unit,” where he was forced to spend 23 hours a day alone in his cell.
Just one month after entering the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center following his murder conviction in the shooting death of Odin Lloyd, Hernandez was involved in what law enforcement sources called a “gang-related” brawl in another prisoner’s cell on May 18, 2015. He was disciplined for his role in the fight, and placed in a special section.
Three months later, he was involved in another fight with another inmate.
In late 2015, Hernandez appeared in court for a pre-trial appearance donning what appeared to be a gang-related tattoo on his neck. The five-point star is reportedly related to notorious Los Angeles gang The Bloods.
Though he was engaged to baby mama Shayanna Jenkins until his death, Hernandez exchanged sexy letters with women from behind bars. As Radar exclusively previously reported, he flirted with a female prison pen pal in 2015 . “Wow I have the biggest smile on my face right now…you had that effect on me from day one,” he wrote to the woman.
Now, reports claim sources close to Hernandez believe he was actually murdered. In an exclusive statement to Radar, the late star’s attorney Jose Baez seemed skeptical of suicide claims, announcing that he planned to launch an investigation into the sudden death. “There were no conversations or correspondence from Aaron to his family or legal team that would have indicated anything like this was possible,” Baez insisted. “Aaron was looking forward to an opportunity for a second chance to prove his innocence.” We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
