Death, Addiction & Poverty: Troubled Aaron Carter’s Tragic Family Secrets

She started a GoFundMe page
to raise $2,500 in 2016 after her baby daddy died in her own home. “He was the primary provider in our household, and I come to you all humble and asking for help. I have tried for months to do it on my own, but quite honestly I am treading water. My mother has been my rock and has helped me in every way she possibly could, unfortunately it's not enough. I am now going on 2 months behind on my rent, and my car is up for repossession. I work as a server at an Applebees and for those of you who know, especially here in Florida it can be very seasonal,” she pleaded.