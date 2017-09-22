Death, Addiction & Poverty: Troubled Aaron Carter’s Tragic Family Secrets thumbnail

Death, Addiction & Poverty: Troubled Aaron Carter's Tragic Family Secrets

Aaron Carter’s downward spiral is the latest tragedy to hit his family. The singer’s siblings — including Backstreet Boy Nick — also had their fair share of arrests, drug use, and jail time. Click through these slides to get all the latest on the Carters’ fall from grace.
St. Petersburg, Fla. police were called to Aaron’s home on September 21 for a welfare check after someone told authorities that he was under the influence and his friends revealed that they are “very worried about him”. But, this wasn’t the first time police have encountered the “Oh Aaron” singer in recent weeks.

The 29-year-old’s friend called 911 on September 5 to report that he was driving while high on computer duster. He crashed his car just hours later. The caller told police that he is “very very ill, he’s on the verge of death” and warned cops that “the next time you guys go out there it’s going to be finding him dead.”

Another call was placed on Carter’s behalf that same day, claiming that “he’s schizophrenic and bi-polar. He’s been trying to purchase a gun and threaten people.”

The singer tested positive for opiates on The Doctors earlier this month, and revealed that he was “concerned about [his] overall health because people tell [him that he looks like he has] AIDS.” He explained that he “didn’t realize” he was only 115 pounds because he “wasn’t looking at [himself] in the mirror.”

He refused to go to rehab after his Doctors appearance, but he was hospitalized after being “body shamed” by fans in June. He claimed the emergency room visit was “a little check up.”

Then, he was arrested for alleged DUI and drug possession in July. His then-girlfriend Madison Parker was also arrested and detained. The couple broke up shortly after, and he came out as a bisexual in the wake of the split.

The “I Want Candy” singer’s troubles began when he filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2013. His petition was granted and now the case is closed.
He compared himself to Michael Jackson in an exclusive interview with Radar, saying that he was the “white” version of the music icon.
His brother Nick, 37, was arrested after a bar fight in 2016 and was later sued by the bar’s bouncer. He also begged for his victim to settle his case in court after welcoming his son Odin Reign.
The Backstreet Boy was also arrested for driving under the influence in 2005 and spent three months in rehab.
Meanwhile, their sister Bobbie Jean, 35, managed to stay out of the limelight, as she’s a broke, struggling waitress!
She started a GoFundMe page to raise $2,500 in 2016 after her baby daddy died in her own home. “He was the primary provider in our household, and I come to you all humble and asking for help. I have tried for months to do it on my own, but quite honestly I am treading water. My mother has been my rock and has helped me in every way she possibly could, unfortunately it's not enough. I am now going on 2 months behind on my rent, and my car is up for repossession. I work as a server at an Applebees and for those of you who know, especially here in Florida it can be very seasonal,” she pleaded.
She was also arrested for DUI twice, among other charges.
Finally, their sister Leslie died at just 25-years-old after overdosing on depression medication in 2012. She left behind her one-year-old daughter, Alyssa Jane Ashton.
