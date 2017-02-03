1 of 10
The Superbowl is the biggest night in football — and this year, the players have even bigger drama! Click through these slides to see how the players stack up in court!
The Atlanta Falcons are playing in the big game, but Kroy Biermann will be watching from home! Kim Zolciak's husband was cut from the team after seven years, and was picked up by the Buffalo Bills.
Radar reported that Rex Ryan cut him after just two weeks, and he returned home to explosive marital problems.
Michael Floyd was arrested for DUI in December 2016 when fell asleep behind the wheel while stopping at a traffic signal. His case is still ongoing, and this is his second DUI arrest.
Patriots player Tom Brady was suspended for four games in 2015 following his "Deflategate" scandal, but a federal judge overturned the decision.
Then, he missed his wife Gisele Bundchen's biggest career moment in Rio due to his training camp commitments.
Their relationship has been plagued with problems — with Bundchen even confessing she thought about breaking up with Brady in 2007. The model found out his ex, Bridget Moynahan, was pregnant while she was dating the football star!
His teammate, Julian Edelman, was found guilty of having an open container in 2008. He was ordered to pay a $25 fine and other court related costs. READ THE COURT DOCS
LeGarrette Blount and Le’Von Bell were suspected of marijuana possession in 2014. Bell was sentenced to 15 months probation and his license was suspended for 60 days. Blount was sentenced to 50 hours of community services in exchange for his case dismissal.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
