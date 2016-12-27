From Mariah Care y's many nip slips to Jessica Simpso n's bikini blunders, these celebrity wardrobe malfunctions take the cake for 2016 — see the photos on RadarOnline.com.

AKM-GSI

AKM-GSI

Speaking of nip slips, Mariah Carey is no stranger to flashing cameras in her racy outfits. In fact, she's experienced at least four breast-baring moments in the last month!