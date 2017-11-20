10 Biggest Celebrity Body Transformations

Megan Fox Megan Fox is one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood. The mother of three attributes her good health to apple cider vinegar to cleanse her body, which helps with slimming. If you are worried about the acidity of ACV, you can try Ultra AppleLean Cider Vinegar capsules. Photo credit: Getty Images

Jonah Hill Jonah Hill’s weight has fluctuated often over the years, but more recently it was for a roll. He gained 40 pounds for his roll in the 2015 film War Dogs, but changed his diet and got himself a trainer. The actor is almost unrecognizable in his new slender physique. Photo credit: Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian Khloe Kardashian took the steps to get herself to a more comfortable weight. “I work out almost every day…I go to a trainer five days a week, and on the weekends, I do cardio and whatever I want to do,” she told People. She also credits portion controlling her food eating. Photo credit: Splash/AKM-GSI

Britney Spears Britney Spears slimmed down and is rocking a goal-worthy bod. She says that she does yoga multiple times a week, plus has a personal trainer. We can’t stop looking at her fit Instagram posts featuring her workout montages! Photo credit: Getty Images

John Goodman At one point, John Goodman admitted that he weighed over 400 pounds! In order to live a better life, he lost over 100 pounds and it’s simply by focusing more on basic exercise and diet. He also has quit drinking, which he has blamed for his weight loss, and is working out six times a week. Photo credit: Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy Melissa McCarthy is known for playing the funny overweight girl in many of her movie roles. She lost 80 pounds and credits it to changes in her diet and regular exercise.

Drew Carey The Price Is Right host says he was sick and tired of being fat, so he finally did something about it. By completely removing carbs from his diet and regular exercise, he lost 80 pounds. Photo credit: G

Zac Efron The heartthrob went through a major body transformation in order to get ready for his role in the Baywatch film. He spoke to Men’s Fitness about his workout regimen, “I want to be lean,” he said. The workout regimen was supplemented with an extremely low-carb diet. Photo credit: FameFlynet

Chris Pratt Our favorite Guardian of the Galaxy shed the pounds and put on the muscle. His solution? No more beer! He also got a personal trainer and tried all types of workouts including, P90X, swimming, kickboxing and also running a marathon. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Jennifer Hudson Her beautiful singing voice filled the room when she was on American Idol, but she became motivated to be healthy too! She became a spokesperson for Weight Watchers, which helped her stay motivated and find meals that worked with her weight loss program. She has lost 80 pounds in the process. Photo credit: Getty Images