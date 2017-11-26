Naya Rivera Is Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Her Husband

Former Glee star Naya Rivera was arrested Saturday night for allegedly assaulting her husband Ryan Dorsey, as CNN reported. The actress’ drama began when police were called to a Chesapeake, West Virginia home over a domestic incident, according to a criminal complaint.

When authorities got to the residence, Rivera’s actor husband Dorsey allegedly claimed that she had hit him in the head and on the bottom lip while they were taking their child for a walk down a street, the criminal complaint states. After Dorsey gave police a cell phone video of the assault, Rivera, 30, was reportedly arrested.

Cops said Rivera, who starred as bad girl Glee high school cheerleader Santana Lopez, was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery early Sunday in West Virginia. Chesapeake is Dorsey’s home town.

Court records showed that Rivera was arraigned at the Kanawha County Magistrate Court and released on bond after a brief court appearance.

In a video from local news station WSAZ, a soft-spoken Rivera is shown handcuffed and wearing a gray hoodie and dark pants while being arraigned. The outlet reported that Rivera was released on a $1,000 PR bond and got picked up by her father-in-law.

Glee actress Naya Rivera arrested on domestic battery charge. Full story on https://t.co/gLqggB15yU pic.twitter.com/YqlflJ23T6 — Kalea Gunderson (@KaleaWCHS) November 26, 2017

Rivera’s reps haven’t yet commented and so far, the star hasn’t written anything about the incident on social media. She wished fans “Happy Thanksgiving” days ago. Court records indicate domestic battery carries a maximum of a year in prison and a fine of up to $500. As Radar has reported, the Glee beauty’s life has been turbulent as she’s admitted to a dark past.

She married fellow actor Dorsey in 2014 and they had their son, Josey, now 2, in 2015. But the couple filed for divorce in November 2016 after just two years of marriage and earlier this year, Rivera was spotted kissing David Spade in a pool.

However, in October 2017, Rivera called off the divorce and went back to husband Dorsey. In her memoir, Sorry Not Sorry, she revealed past secrets, such as beating an eating disorder and getting breast implants.

She also got an abortion when she was pregnant with Dorsey’s child in 2010. That was the first time the two had dated and afterwards, they split and Rivera moved on to a high-profile romance with rapper Big Sean. But that relationship fizzled and Rivera and Dorsey wound up getting back together and tying the knot. Now, what will happen to Rivera’s marriage in the wake of the alleged domestic horror that has led to her arrest?

