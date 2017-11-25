Ready To Fight! Courtney Love To Testify In Frances Bean’s Messy Divorce Battle

Courtney Love is siding with her daughter Frances Bean in her messy divorce from Isaiah Silva.

She is preparing to take the stand to give evidence enabling her daughter to regain possession of one of her late father Kurt Cobain‘s valuable vintage guitars.

The Blast website obtained court papers that show Frances Bean, 25, will call her famous 53-year-old mom as a witness in the divorce battle.

Cobain filed for divorce from Silva in February 2016. The former couple married in June 2014 and when they split, she listed her father’s estate as her own separate property in court documents.

Months later, Silva claimed that Frances gifted him her father’s Martin D-18E guitar — which is worth millions — as a wedding present.

Kurt Cobain had played the guitar during his MTV Unplugged show and reportedly only 300 of the rare guitars were ever made.

Bean denies giving her soon-to-be ex-husband the guitar and wants it back ASAP.

The battle over the valuable guitar has waged on for months with the trial for the divorce coming up soon.

In order to win her case it is understood Bean will present evidence in the trial including photos of the guitar, photos of a guitar shop, receipts from the shop and text messages from her ex to a third party.

