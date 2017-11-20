Charlie Rose Accused Of Multiple ‘Unwanted Sexual Advances’

Multiple women have come forward claiming Charlie Rose sexually harassed them, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a shocking new report in The Washington Post the CBS This Morning co-anchor is accused of making “unwanted sexual advances toward them, including lewd phone calls, walking around naked in their presence, or groping their breasts, buttocks or genital areas.”

“The women were employees or aspired to work for Rose at the Charlie Rose Show from the late 1990s to as recently as 2011. They ranged in age from 21 to 37 at the time of the alleged encounters,” continued the report of the 75-year-old news star.

PHOTOS: Hollywood’s Shocking Sex Scandal: Inside Rape & Abuse Claims Against Harvey Weinstein

“Most of the women said Rose alternated between fury and flattery in his interactions with them. Five described Rose putting his hand on their legs, sometimes their upper thigh, in what they perceived as a test to gauge their reactions,” reported the Post.

“Two said that while they were working for Rose at his residences or were traveling with him on business, he emerged from the shower and walked naked in front of them. One said he groped her buttocks at a staff party.”

Reah Bravo, who started working for Rose as an intern before she became an associate producer for Rose in 2007, went on the record to detail sexual misconduct allegations against Rose, which she alleged occurred while the two worked together.

“He was a sexual predator, and I was his victim,” Bravo claimed.

PHOTOS: Inside Harvey Weinstein’s Most Shocking Sexual Harassment Allegations: He’s ‘Pathetic!’

Kyle Godfrey-Ryan, who was Rose’s assistant around ten years ago, alleged her former boss would walk around nude in front of her in his New York City apartments and call her to describe sexual fantasies he had involving her swimming nude in his pool while he watched.

“It feels branded into me, the details of it,” said Godfrey-Ryan, who told Rose’s executive producer about the conduct, but was fired after Rose learned she had blabbed to a friend the two had in common.

Megan Creydt, Rose’s former show coordinator from 2005-2006, also spoke out about her former boss.

“It was quite early in working there that he put his hand on my mid-thigh,” said Creydt.

PHOTOS: Harvey Weinstein: Inside The Producer’s Last Moments Before Rehab

“I don’t think I said anything,” she said. “I tensed up. I didn’t move his hand off, but I pulled my legs to the other side of the car. I tried not to get in a car with him ever again. I think he was testing me out.”

Rose apologized for his behavior while denying some of the allegations against him.

“In my 45 years in journalism, I have prided myself on being an advocate for the careers of the women with whom I have worked. Nevertheless, in the past few days, claims have been made about my behavior toward some former female colleagues,” Rose said in a statement.

PHOTOS: Booze, Boys & Sordid Park Liaisons: Kevin Spacey’s Secret Gay Past Exposed

“It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken.”

“I have learned a great deal as a result of these events, and I hope others will too,” the 60 Minutes contributor added. “All of us, including me, are coming to a newer and deeper recognition of the pain caused by conduct in the past, and have come to a profound new respect for women and their lives.”

Check back with Radar for more on this breaking story.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.