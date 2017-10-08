Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock’s Prostitute Reveals His Rape Fantasies

The sick secret life of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock has been revealed by a prostitute who had regular sex sessions with him for $6,000 a pop.

The woman, who did not want to be named but spoke to Britain’s The Sun on Sunday, said he enacted his violent rape fantasies with her and told her, “I was born bad.”

PHOTOS: Hot Car Death Dad: The Evidence That Convicted A Killer!

The gunman, who committed suicide after killing 58 people and wounding numerous others who had gathered for the Route 91 country music concert in Vegas on Sunday night, was referring to his bank robber father. Benjamin Paddock escaped from jail in 1969 and was also known as a con man who left his kids to be raised by their mother. Radar has exposed Stephen’s previously family photos.

PHOTOS: Las Vegas Mass Murderer Stephen Paddock’s Shocking Secrets

According to The Sun, the hooker, 27, shared various texts Paddock, 64, had sent her, including one that said of his dad, “I didn’t have anything really to do with him but the bad streak is in my blood. I was born bad.”

The unidentified woman, who was paid generously to hang out and have sex with the high roller, said she spent hours drinking and gambling in Sin City with “paranoid” and “obsessive” Paddock. As Radar reported, Paddock had been prescribed anti-anxiety medication.

PHOTOS: Las Vegas Mass Shooting: Chilling Videos Exposed

The former real estate investor would summon her, she claimed, when he came to Las Vegas without his girlfriend Marilou Danley, 62, who has been questioned by the FBI about Paddock’s massacre.

If he won in gambling, the escort recalled, he would take her back to his room for “really aggressive and violent sex,” which included fulfilling his rape fantasies. “When I first met Stephen I had left an abusive relationship and was starting all over again with nothing but the clothes I was wearing,” she said. “He seemed like he wanted to help. We would go to the casinos together and he would spend hours drinking and gambling.”But when he would have a winning streak, we would go back and have really aggressive and violent sex.” As proof, the prostitute showed The Sun On Sunday text messages which allegedly showed Paddock wanting to tie her up “as you scream for help.”

The woman claimed she broke off contact with Paddock when she started a new relationship.

PHOTOS: Sick Shooter Exposed: Las Vegas Murderer Stephen Paddock’s Private Family Photos

According to the escort, Paddock had a “dark and twisted” side but she had no inkling he would ever do anything like shoot up a concert from his hotel room.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.