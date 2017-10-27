Kathy Griffin SLAMS Andy Cohen After WWHL Host Swipes NYE Gig

Kathy Griffin, 56, did not hold back when bashing former boss Andy Cohen, 49, on social media! As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the comedian got fired from her CNN New Years Eve gig after her controversial Donald Trump, 71, scandal. Cohen replaced her as the host, and when asked about her by reporters, said: “I don’t know her!”

Referencing Cohen’s bizarre video interview, Griffin said: “Even when it’s on tape, there are doubters? He is NOT kidding w paps. Was my boss for 10 years. Treated me like a dog. Deeply misogynistic.”

Even when it's on tape, there are doubters? He is NOT kidding w paps. Was my boss for 10 years. Treated me like a dog. Deeply misogynistic https://t.co/geqFsLtWy1 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 27, 2017

PHOTOS: No Celeb Is Safe! Kathy Griffin Reveals Dirty Secrets About Ellen, Ashton, Taylor & More

After his catty comment about not knowing the comedian, Cohen went on to say that CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, 50, had been his partner and friend for years! As a source exclusively told Radar, Cooper chose Cohen to be his new NYE cohost after Griffin was let go by the network.

Disgraced Griffin let out her anger on the matter by calling Cooper a “spineless heiress,” making it clear that the two are no longer pals.

How do you think Kathy Griffin feels after her longtime boss Andy Cohen claimed he didn’t even know her? Let us know in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.