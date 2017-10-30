Netflix Pulls Plug On ‘House Of Cards’ Amid Kevin Spacey Sexual Misconduct Scandal

The fallout following accusations actor Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted a teenager may be beginning.

Netflix has announced its landmark original drama House of Cards, starring Spacey, will end after its upcoming sixth season.

As Radar reported, Spacey is currently under fire after Star Trek Discovery star Anthony Rapp accused the Oscar winner of making a sexual advance towards him more than 20 years ago, when he was just 14.

According to Rapp, during a Broadway show after party in 1986, Spacey tried to engage in sexual acts with him, knowing he was underage.

“He was trying to seduce me,” Rapp said of the alleged incident. “I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.”

Spacey, 58, has also been accused of assaulting news anchor Heather Unruh.

In a desperate attempt to shift the focus away from the allegations, Spacey used his apology tweet to finally come out of the closet, a decision which was immediately met with hostility from the gay community.

“I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I’m beyond horrified to hear his story,” Spacey wrote in a Tweet late this Sunday.

“I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago,” he continued. “But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

Spacey – who has never been married – claimed that the people closest to him know he has been sexually active with both men and women over the years. “I choose now to live as a gay man,” he added.

The 13-episode final season of House of Cards is expected to debut in mid-2018 on Netflix.

