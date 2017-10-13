Holly Madison vs. Kendra Wilkinson in ‘Us Weekly’s Famous Feuds’: Watch

Drama in the Playboy mansion! This week’s episode of ‘Us Weekly’s Famous Feuds’ on Reelz brings back the hostile bunny match between Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett and Holly Madison.

Wilkinson and Madison were Playboy owner Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends who lived in his mansion and became popular from the TV documentary series ‘The Girls Next Door’ that ran from 2005-2008. In 2015, Madison released a tell-all memoir about her experiences that put everyone on blast, including Wilkinson and Hefner himself.

That put Kendra on that attack, and she didn’t hold back on social media. “That ____ is in fear now knowing so many of us saw her doing some nasty ____. She’s embarrassed and in shame. She was the clean up girl”. She also tweeted “She wasn’t in fear with that ____ in her ___ for a paycheck.”

Following the Twitter rant, Madison tried to keep away from the back and forth. But she had no problem throwing a little shade in a statement she shared writing, “I want no part of a one-sided argument or feud where one woman lives to demoralize and degrade another woman. For those with unresolved issues, therapy works. You should try it.”

