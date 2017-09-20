Move Over, Frank! ‘RHONJ’ Star Dolores Catania’s Mystery Man Revealed

Dolores Catania‘s new man may stir up new RHONJ drama!

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Dolores, 46, is dating New Jersey based gynecologist Dr. David Principe — even though she filmed scenes with her ex-husband Frank.

PHOTOS: ‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Faces More Heartbreak Without Jailbird Joe

❤️😘💋 A post shared by Dolores Catania (@dolorescatania) on Sep 16, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

The mom-of-two and the doctor of over 20 years started dating a year ago, and he has even spent quality time with her best friend, Siggy Flicker.

But, insiders previously told Radar that her “storyline for the next season is that Frank is having financial problems so he moves back in” with her. He frequently appeared in scenes (with and without their kids, Gabby and Frankie) on season seven as well.

PHOTOS: ‘RHONJ’ War! Teresa & Melissa Not Invited To Jacqueline’s B-Day Party

Radar previously reported that Frank was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and was sentenced to three years probation for the crimes.

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.