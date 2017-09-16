Dakota Johnson Was A ‘Diva’ On ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Set?

Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson is winding up the movie trilogy with Fifty Shades Freed and it’s not a moment too soon for her co-workers, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Dakota was such a diva on the Fifty Shades Freed set,” a source told Radar. “She was out of control, it was incredible.”

Johnson, 27, is the daughter of superstars Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith.

Things got so bad on Fifty Shades that producer of the movie appealed to Johnson’s mother, former Working Girl actress Griffith, 60, for help in handling her, the insider dished.

“The producer called Melanie Griffith and asked her to speak to Dakota about her bad behavior,” the source said.

The film, the third and final installment of the sexy Fifty Shades movies based on the bestselling books by E.L. James, has reportedly wrapped. Radar has revealed Dakota’s topless bikini photos from the set.

But Johnson’s co-stars won’t soon forget what she put them through, according to the source, especially her sizzling leading man Jamie Dornan, who plays Christian Grey.

The source said, “It’s so bad that Jamie doesn’t speak to Dakota anymore. All of the people working on Fifty Shades are very happy this was the last installment of the trilogy!”

