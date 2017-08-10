‘You’re A Deadbeat!’ Briana DeJesus RIPS Baby Daddy Luis For Ditching Daughter

Briana DeJesus’ baby daddy Luis Hernandez promised he would be in their daughter’s life if she didn’t place her up for adoption – and it looks like he didn’t stand by his word. The Teen Mom 2 star revealed her second baby daddy has been a “deadbeat dad.”

DeJesus, who gave birth to daughter Stella in early July, has posted photos of her youngest daughter on social media. Then on July 29, Hernandez posted a photo of their little one with the caption, “My chicken nugget.”

Days later, DeJesus went on a rampage!

“Don’t take photos of MY kids and put them on social media or send them in group chats to ur friends to act like u a dad,” she wrote on Snapchat. “U is a deadbeat my guy.”

DeJesus also slammed him and Devoin Austin, who is father to her daughter Nova, 5, on Twitter.

“Lmao why men fold so quick when s**t gets real? I’ll never understand,” she tweeted. “A damn shame I got more balls than both my baby daddies.”

She added, “If you knew better you’d do better.”

On Teen Mom 2, DeJesus contemplated placing their daughter for adoption when she learned Hernandez cheated on her.

“I was stupid, it was childish,” he told DeJesus. “I legit want us to be together and to go on with the plans we’ve had.”

When she suggested adoption, he fired, “That’s not happening so you could end that conversation right there. I might be a liar, I might be an a*****e, but I am about family and I would never give my daughter up for adoption.”

DeJesus explained how she doesn’t want him to be as uninvolved as Austin, as she revealed he has only seen their daughter twice in six months.

