Usher’s Herpes Victims Identified As Wives’ Best Friends!

Usher has been slammed with a lawsuit by a group of individuals who say the singer knowingly exposed them to Herpes, and now RadarOnline.com can reveal that two of the victims happen to be Usher’s close family friends!

An insider close to the situation tells Radar that Jane Doe #1 — who was paid $1.1 million by Usher after being hospitalized with his sexually transmitted disease — was close to the singer’s first wife, Tameka Foster.

Furthermore, Jane Doe #2 — who accused the eight-time Grammy winner of infecting her in a fresh lawsuit — is pals with his current wife, Grace Miguel, our source spills!

Both women’s identities are being withheld by Radar as they continue to battle emotional distress and physical harm from their extra-marital romps with the shameless singer. Shockingly, however, it’s Usher who’s claiming to be the real victim!

“The minute the money came out [and] all the details were made public from the suit against me from my ex-wife’s friend — I knew every low-life ’ho was gonna come out claiming this and that,” the singer, who is worth a reported $180 million, confided to pals, says our snitch.

According to the latest $20 million suit, it’s claimed she and Usher hooked up on April 16 in Atlanta, where she performed oral sex on him before having intercourse with protection.

However, the docs allegedly report they had sex again 12 days later in a New Orleans hotel room — but did not use a condom.

Sources tell us the singer (real name Usher Raymond IV) has sworn to his friends and family that “I am careful and responsible. I took care when I was having relations with anyone.” He also callously insisted his first wife was fully aware he had herpes before their marriage and “didn’t care.”

Now he’s telling friends that all these women have only used him for the money and lifestyle he could give them, our insider snitched.

Even more disturbing, it’s unclear whether he came clean to Grace about his infection — or his shameless romps with her close friend.

In the meantime, Usher’s attempts to avoid further public embarrassment with payoffs to silence his latest accuser remain unsuccessful. “He was willing to make this go away,” a source close to Usher claims. “But she was too greedy.”

“If a case like Usher’s goes to trial, usually the damages awarded can range between five and 10 million dollars, or less when a settlement is agreed,” one legal expert tells Radar.

Our insider reveals that now his pals say he’s waiting for more accusers to come forward. “They’re getting in line trying to cash out,” our source snitched. “But he can’t even remember half of the women he’s hooked up with!”

