Sean Spicer’s recent resignation from his post in the White House has caused a great deal of buzz, RadarOline.com can report, and has even led him to receive an unexpected invite to participate in Dancing with the Stars.

While Radar reported just yesterday that nothing was “set in stone,” it has now been announced that the former press secretary has turned the offer down.

The politician announced that he will not be starring in the hit show’s 25th season because he will have an “overwhelming number of commitments” to attend to in the following months.

While disappointing, the news doesn’t come as a surprise, since insiders say 45-year-old Spicer has two left feet.

“He’s not a good dancer,” said a source.

Spicer, however, has not entirely rejected a career in entertainment, as sources have confessed that he is looking to secure some upcoming TV appearances and speaking opportunities – though a source claimed the former White House stagger “Is not well-liked in Hollywood.”

He is also reportedly hoping to sign a book deal.

