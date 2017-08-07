Scarlett Johansson Rushes Her Divorce For New Man

Scarlett Johansson wants her divorce done already — so she can shack up with “Saturday Night Live” squeeze Colin Jost!

The pair was first spotted “making out” at the NBC show’s season finale party in May, but that lip-lock wasn’t their first!

Snitches said they’ve been hot and heavy since the “Avengers” star guest-hosted “SNL” on March 11!

Over the Fourth of July weekend, the lovebirds enjoyed a romantic dinner in the Hamptons — a day after celebrating Colin’s Jost’s 35th birthday.

Scarlett, 32, filed for divorce from husband, Romain Dauriac, on March 7 and is in the midst of a brutal custody battle with him over 2-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy.

“She wants to get the divorce done quickly now because she wants to share a place with Colin,” said a source, “and begin a trial marriage!”